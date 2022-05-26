The 3-2-1: The calm before the June storm for Nebraska

Nebraska will have one quiet weekend before things really pick up with an expected 15 official visitors on June 3. We hit on that and more in the 3-2-1 column.

1 - This will be the only quiet weekend in Lincoln until July

Enjoy this weekend, because it will be the only quiet one until July for the Nebraska football program.

NU hosted four official visitors this past weekend and they are scheduled to host JUCO DL Taylor Lewis from the College of the Canyons on May 31.

After that, they are expected to host up to 15 official visitors on the weekend of June 3. HuskerOnline has confirmed 13 of those names already.

This next month is going to set the stage for what the 2023 Husker recruiting class is going to look like.

The big question I have is what will the total number of high school recruits be with the NCAA eliminating the 25 scholarship cap?

A safe guess was always 15 to 18, but maybe it can push 20 if it's the right 20. Schools are going to be much more aggressive with this number, knowing they will no longer lose a spot on their 25. You will also see a lot more players not living up to expectations pushed out of programs as well.

2 - Trev says NU will no longer provide balloons in Memorial Stadium

You never know what you are going to get from an Athletic Director's radio show.

On Monday, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced that Nebraska will no longer provide balloons at home games to release after the Huskers' first score.

This is a long-standing tradition that dates back at least 30 years. Alberts gave all the right reasons why they were no longer going to provide balloons, but the question is will they allow you to bring balloons into the stadium on your own?

This situation reminds me of when former Husker AD Bill Byrne tried to get rid of Herbie Husker and make Little Red the official mascot. That idea backfired completely and Herbie made a comeback. In fact, I feel like you don't see Little Red nearly as much at events, and the old-school version of Herbie is as popular as ever.

It will be interesting if we hear any more regarding the decision to get rid of the balloons.

3 - Wisconsin is the only Big Ten West team ranked by Athlon

There are four Big Ten East teams ranked in the Athlon preseason top 25 poll and just one from the Big Ten West.

For people advocating for the league to get rid of divisions, this is exactly why. Wisconsin, the only Big Ten West team, is ranked at No. 19. They carry an over/under win total of 8.5 for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Ohio State came in at No. 2 (10.5 over/under), Michigan No. 6 (9.5 over/under), Michigan State No. 14 (7.5 over/under) and Penn State No. 25 (8.5 over/under).

Nebraska currently sits at an over/under win total of 7.5, as does Iowa. The Big Ten West really does feel wide open right now, but the Badgers continue to be the safe money bet to win the division.