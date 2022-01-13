The 3-2-1: Schedule thoughts, 2022 class make-up and the final staff hire

1 - There are no easy schedules in the Big Ten, but Nebraska got a great draw

Look, I'm not going to come on here and say Nebraska should start 8-1 to open the 2022 football season, but on paper, it's about as favorable of an opening nine games as you are going to get.

Even coming off a 3-9 season, there should be no excuses about this schedule. The one you could make is NU's overseas trip to Ireland, but that's offset with an FCS game against North Dakota and 41 days in their own beds before they head to Rutgers on Oct. 8.

Scott Frost and former AD Bill Moos always talked about needing a break. An opportunity to build some momentum. In 2020 they thought they had that on both their first and second schedules, and then the third Big Ten schedule was a much different story with NU opening at Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Northwestern and Penn State.

Of the Huskers' first nine games of 2022, only Oklahoma recruits at a top national level, and the Sooners lose 14 starters, their head coach and nearly all of their star power from a year ago.

It will be interesting how Athletic Director Trev Alberts evaluates this schedule. He's obviously not going to share a hard win total Frost must have in 2022, but you have to think at some point he'll tip his hand on his overall expectations.

The simple fact alone the Huskers dropped Ohio State and Michigan State and replaced them with Rutgers and Indiana in the crossover department is significant.

Everything still hinges on the start. Frost needs to have this team at 3-0 heading into their home game against Oklahoma on Sept. 17. If they can get to that point, Memorial Stadium could be electric if that game is picked for a night kickoff.