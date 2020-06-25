The 3-2-1: Remembering the impact and legacy of Boyd Epley
In this week's 3-2-1 column, we discuss the impact and legacy former Nebraska strength coach Boyd Epley left on college football as he announced his retirement this week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news