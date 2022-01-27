The 3-2-1: QB transfer Casey Thompson doing his best to fit right in

QB transfer Casey Thompson has been in Lincoln for just a couple of weeks, but he's done his best so far to fit right in. We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - QB Casey Thompson doing his best to fit right in

Over 20 percent of the roster this spring is going to be made up of new scholarship players that joined Nebraska at the start of the semester.

Most notably, the Huskers have added three quarterbacks, led by Texas transfer Casey Thompson.

In order to get better acquainted with his new teammates, Thompson made a wise choice out of the gate. He took the entire offensive line out for steak on Saturday, and then for bowling and games at Lincoln's Gateway Mall. He picked up the check for the entire evening.

"He didn't take us to any sandwich shop or anything," Oklahoma State offensive line transfer Hunter Anthony said. "He actually let some of the other guys decide. I think they kind of chose one of the better places. I wouldn't want to pay that bill."

It's only been a couple of weeks, but Anthony said Thompson is doing everything he can so far to win over the respect of his new teammates.

"Casey has been awesome," Anthony said. "I wasn't sure what to think of him. He went to our rivals school Texas. He's been awesome.

"He's a really sharp, smart kid. He actually brought his iPad to the bowling alley. I was actually looking over his shoulder and he was showing us the formations and stuff. It was cool to see him doing that. He was at the bowling alley in between his throws looking over film and formations and doing stuff like that. I think he's a really smart ballplayer."

2 - Trey Palmer definitely plans to return kicks and punts

If it wasn't known already, LSU transfer wide receiver Trey Palmer told me this week on Husker Chat Live he definitely expects to be in the mix to return punts and kicks in 2022.

It's a job he's very familiar with and did at LSU this past season.

"I told them I'm fighting for that (job)," Palmer said. "If anybody doesn't have that (job), I'm trying to get that.

"I'm fitting to put on a show for the Husker Nation. You all are about to see one of the best returners to ever come through Nebraska."

And if you haven't figured it out, confidence is not lacking with Palmer. He is one of 17 newcomers on campus for the start of the second semester.

"It's going to be fun to watch," Palmer said. "I'm just letting Husker nation know, this is going to be fun to watch.

3 - Wichita QB Avery Johnson has become a 2023 recruiting priority

Make no mistake, Nebraska has put the full-court press on Maize (Kan.) 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson.

Head coach Scott Frost is expected to be in Wichita to see Johnson on Friday. If that's the case, it will be the third time the Husker staff has seen him in 15 days - the most possible stops you can make to see a prospect in January.

This is a very similar approach the Huskers had with tight end recruit Thomas Fidone in January of 2020.

NU was late to the party on Johnson, but between Bill Busch, Mark Whipple and now Frost's expected visit, they appear to be caught up. Johnson's father Mark told me earlier this week they also plan to visit Lincoln on the first weekend in March. They would've come up this weekend, but they already made plans to visit Arkansas.

Right now, the major players appear to be NU, Arkansas, K-State and Tennessee, but the Razorbacks and Wildcats are perceived to be the teams out front.