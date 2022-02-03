The 3-2-1: Putting a wrap on Nebraska's 2022 signing day

We put a final wrap on Nebraska's signing day and more in today's 3-2-1 column.

1 - 28 players and five new coaches join the Husker program

Scott Frost will be heading into his fifth year at Nebraska, but in some ways, it feels like a year one.

The Huskers have added a total of 28 new players to their 2022 roster, along with five new assistant coaches.

That means 33 percent of the scholarship players on this team will be new in 2022, along with 50 percent of the full-time assistant coaches.

It's really remarkable the flip Frost has done to both his roster and coaching staff since early December. The total breakdown is 15 high school recruits, 10 transfers and three junior college additions.

What's interesting is NU is still not done. I believe you'll see the Huskers add at least another two to three players at key positions of need over the coming months.

Welcome to the new recruiting world. There are no stopping points, and with the NCAA now giving schools up to seven extra spots per year to account for lost transfers, it gives teams a ton of flexibility.

“It feels different but everything is changing and other than the new coaching faces I think this is kind of where it is going," Frost said. "There are so many kids getting in the portal and so many changes and people jumping around and I expect that this year will kind of be the new normal going forward.

2 - Some room will need to be made on this roster over time

With 28 players added to the roster, Nebraska will obviously need to now make some room to be at 85 by August. That doesn't account for potentially adding more transfers during the spring either.

The reality is there are some position rooms like running back, wide receiver, offensive line and in the secondary where spring attrition seems inevitable.

I also think that adds to the competition and maybe it will light a fire under a guy or two that hasn't been able to take a step forward at NU.

Regardless, Frost and his staff are going to be faced with some tough conversations with guys over the new few months.



3 - The new staff additions delivered for Frost

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple added two new quarterbacks, Mickey Joseph added four new wide receivers, Bryan Applewhite brought in two new running backs, Bill Busch added a kicker and a punter, and Donovan Raiola added two transfer offensive linemen.

This staff faced a very challenging December and January and they closed. Very rarely do you see things go this smoothly at Nebraska.

If Frost would have not made the staff changes, it's hard to imagine any of this happening. There is really no way they would've been able to convince both Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy to come without Whipple.

Applewhite landed Ajay Allen and Joseph had a hand in all of the receiver additions. Frost shook up his staff in mid-November for a reason. He wanted to get a jump on this and it appears his approach paid off.