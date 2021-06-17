The 3-2-1: Preparing for another big weekend

We get you ready for another jammed pack weekend of recruiting and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Another jammed-packed recruiting weekend is coming

I've covered recruiting extensively since the year 2000, and it's hard to remember many June's like this.

Sure there have always been camps and visits that take place during this time of year, but it's been taken up another level in 2021 for obvious reasons.

In Kearney on Wednesday, it was interesting to hear Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speak more about the month thus far, where NU has hosted 14 official visitors, conducted over 40 private workouts and run multiple camps each weekend.

“We have never had a June like this,” Frost told HuskerOnline during the Big Red Blitz Tour in Kearney. “It’s great because it’s been a year, to year and a half since we’ve had recruits on campus and been able to evaluate kids. It’s time that we need to catch up. We are really trying to fit a year of recruiting into a month.

"There are days where we have individual workouts every hour on the hour all morning and then I meet with the guys that I need to meet with while we have camps going on and official visitors on campus. It’s good that we are getting to catch up, but this is taking a lot out of the coaching staff and we need to recharge our batteries for the rest of the season.”

Friday and Saturday will arguably be the pinnacle of June for Frost and his staff. NU will host an afternoon BBQ recruiting event from 1 to 5 p.m., but before that conduct around 20 private workouts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the time of the BBQ, the official visitors will begin arriving on campus and then the Friday Night Lights Camp will take place in Memorial Stadium from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Huskers will hold their final major camp of 2021, concluding with the Adidas Pipeline event.

Getting facetime and one-on-one evaluations continues to be the most important aspect of June.

“This class, there is a lot of kids that we are recruiting that have never been to Lincoln and we’ve never met them,” Frost said. “I think we have a lot of catching up to do. Because of numbers and COVID numbers we’ll end up signing a smaller class this year.

"The timing is pretty good with that because we are playing catch-up. We really want to make sure the ones we do get are the right kind of kids and guys that make us better, help our roster and help supplement a young team.”

2 - Nebraska's QB recruiting strategy worked

Credit Mario Verduzco and Frost. They had a plan with their quarterback recruiting and it worked to perfection.

Frost and Verduzco brought San Antonio (Texas) Southside quarterback Richard Torres in on the first weekend of June. Torres was their No. 1 guy on the board.

From there they were brutally honest with Torres that they were going to bring in A.J. Bianco on June 18. This gave Torres a timeline where he knew a decision had to be made.

If Bianco got to Lincoln this week, the spot was probably going to be his and Torres was more than likely heading to K-State.

Torres got back from Manhattan and weighed his options and committed to the Huskers, which shut down the Bianco visit this weekend.