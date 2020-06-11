The 3-2-1: Nebraska's 2020 wide receiver class must live up to the billing
With the departure of wide receiver JD Spielman this week, Nebraska will need to their 2020 wide receiver recruiting class to produce. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news