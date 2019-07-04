The 3-2-1: Martinez continues to make a name for himself
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was one of several top college football signal callers in Louisiana this week for the Manning Passing Academy. To no one's surprise, the sophomore left a strong...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news