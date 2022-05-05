The 3-2-1: Nebraska could have at least seven transfer starters in 2022

We discuss the impact the transfer portal has had on Nebraska's roster this off-season and more in the 3-2-1 column.

1 - Nebraska could have at least seven starters from the transfer portal

With the recent additions of defensive linemen Devin Drew and Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska has now added 12 different FBS and FCS transfer players to their roster since December.

Of that group, you will more than likely see the Huskers produce starters at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, cornerback, kicker and punter.

Today quarterback Casey Thompson, wide receiver Trey Palmer, cornerback Tommi Hill, punter Brian Bushcini, kicker Timmy Bleekrode and Drew and Mathis project as potential starters.

Nearly 30 percent of NU's 24 positional starters if you count specialists will be from the transfer portal in 2022. It's exciting but also scary at the same time.

It also shows you how quickly a coach can turn over a roster in one year. The Huskers had eight players sign with NFL teams this past weekend as draft picks or free agents. They signed a total of 12 transfer portal players along with three junior college prospects to supplement that loss.

2022 is a win at all cost season for Scott Frost and his staff. We've seen them approach this off-season with that type of urgency. I can't imagine there's another team in the Big Ten right now with anywhere close to that number of transfer and JUCO players added to their roster in one cycle.

2 - Casey Rogers is the second Husker DL to follow Tony Tuioti to Oregon

Husker players following a coach to a new school is nothing new. We saw a wave of players end up at Oregon State in 2018 during Frost's first season. So many, that when running back Greg Bell decided to leave the program pre-portal, he was blocked from transferring to OSU in his scholarship release.

In 2013, we even saw a group of players follow Vince Marrow to Kentucky when he left Bo Pelini's staff.

Fast forward to 2022, the Huskers just lost their second defensive lineman to Oregon over the off-season. Both Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley have now followed Tony Tuioti to Oregon. Both would have seen time at NU, but luckily for the transfer portal, Nebraska has replaced them two players in Devin Drew and Ochaun Mathis who have played more Power Five football and produced bigger numbers.

Should NU fans be upset that Tuioti took a couple of his guys with him to Eugene? Sure it stings, but that's the world we live in now.

It's no different than Mickey Joseph taking Trey Palmer and Decoldest Crawford from LSU, Bryan Applewhite taking Ajay Allen from TCU and Mark Whipple taking Chubba Purdy from Pitt.

3 - Look for changes in overall scholarship limits per year

As we start to evolve college football to the never-ending transfer portal and numbers game, one change that is expected to happen is doing away with the silly 25-man scholarship limit.

The rule was already adjusted to 25 + 7 this past year, where teams could take up to seven players per year from the transfer portal to account for roster losses, on top of 25 initial scholarships.

Now going forward, the plan is to do away with the 25-man limit. The rule once made sense, but now you are penalizing teams and in some cases making it impossible to have 85 players on scholarship. At the end of the day, that's only hurting the players.