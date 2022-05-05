The 3-2-1: Nebraska could have at least seven transfer starters in 2022
We discuss the impact the transfer portal has had on Nebraska's roster this off-season and more in the 3-2-1 column.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1 - Nebraska could have at least seven starters from the transfer portal
With the recent additions of defensive linemen Devin Drew and Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska has now added 12 different FBS and FCS transfer players to their roster since December.
Of that group, you will more than likely see the Huskers produce starters at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, cornerback, kicker and punter.
Today quarterback Casey Thompson, wide receiver Trey Palmer, cornerback Tommi Hill, punter Brian Bushcini, kicker Timmy Bleekrode and Drew and Mathis project as potential starters.
Nearly 30 percent of NU's 24 positional starters if you count specialists will be from the transfer portal in 2022. It's exciting but also scary at the same time.
It also shows you how quickly a coach can turn over a roster in one year. The Huskers had eight players sign with NFL teams this past weekend as draft picks or free agents. They signed a total of 12 transfer portal players along with three junior college prospects to supplement that loss.
2022 is a win at all cost season for Scott Frost and his staff. We've seen them approach this off-season with that type of urgency. I can't imagine there's another team in the Big Ten right now with anywhere close to that number of transfer and JUCO players added to their roster in one cycle.
2 - Casey Rogers is the second Husker DL to follow Tony Tuioti to Oregon
Husker players following a coach to a new school is nothing new. We saw a wave of players end up at Oregon State in 2018 during Frost's first season. So many, that when running back Greg Bell decided to leave the program pre-portal, he was blocked from transferring to OSU in his scholarship release.
In 2013, we even saw a group of players follow Vince Marrow to Kentucky when he left Bo Pelini's staff.
Fast forward to 2022, the Huskers just lost their second defensive lineman to Oregon over the off-season. Both Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley have now followed Tony Tuioti to Oregon. Both would have seen time at NU, but luckily for the transfer portal, Nebraska has replaced them two players in Devin Drew and Ochaun Mathis who have played more Power Five football and produced bigger numbers.
Should NU fans be upset that Tuioti took a couple of his guys with him to Eugene? Sure it stings, but that's the world we live in now.
It's no different than Mickey Joseph taking Trey Palmer and Decoldest Crawford from LSU, Bryan Applewhite taking Ajay Allen from TCU and Mark Whipple taking Chubba Purdy from Pitt.
3 - Look for changes in overall scholarship limits per year
As we start to evolve college football to the never-ending transfer portal and numbers game, one change that is expected to happen is doing away with the silly 25-man scholarship limit.
The rule was already adjusted to 25 + 7 this past year, where teams could take up to seven players per year from the transfer portal to account for roster losses, on top of 25 initial scholarships.
Now going forward, the plan is to do away with the 25-man limit. The rule once made sense, but now you are penalizing teams and in some cases making it impossible to have 85 players on scholarship. At the end of the day, that's only hurting the players.
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
1 - How many more transfer portal additions can Nebraska take now?
With the addition of Devin Drew, the Huskers went back to 85 players on scholarship. 83 of those 85 players were originally scholarship recruits to NU. The only two that walked on to Nebraska were linebacker Luke Reimer and offensive lineman Trent Hixson. Wide receiver Oliver Martin initially came as a walk-on, but eventually was put on.
The numbers are tight, but I still think you will see at least three more spots turnover between now and August. There is still a chance a player can go on a medical scholarship or leave as a graduate transfer.
2 - What modifications might we see with the transfer portal?
Between the transfer portal, NIL and the one-time transfer rule, we are still learning the new way of things in college football. What changes might we see in the future?
I think the biggest thing is to create transfer windows. I know that is one of the things the schools are trying to get done this week in Phoenix at the league meetings.
In a perfect world, there would be a November/December window and a spring window for players to hit the transfer portal. The current system is just not sustainable for the long-term to have players entering the portal at all hours of the night.
ONE PREDICTION: Samori Toure will make the active roster
When you are a seventh-round draft pick, your chances of making an NFL roster are very tough. More than likely you are trying to catch on to a practice squad.
With that said, Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure was a seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers. When I look at the situation he's walking into, things look very favorable for Toure. I predict Toure will be on the active roster at some point in 2022 for the Packers.
Sean Callahan can be reached at sean@huskeronline.com and he can be heard each day at 6:45 am and 5:05 pm on Big Red Radio 1110 KFAB in Omaha during the football season. He can also be seen on KETV Channel 7 in Omaha during the fall and each week he appears on NET's Big Red Wrap-Tuesday's at 7 pm.