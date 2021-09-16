The 3-2-1: It's been a week down memory lane for Oklahoma and Nebraska

We discuss the meaning of this Oklahoma vs. Nebraska series and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - This week is as much about the fans as the players when it comes to OU vs. NU

The one thing that has really jumped out to me about this Oklahoma vs. Nebraska series is it's as much about the fans as it is the current players.

Both sides have made a conscious effort to educate their teams this week on why this 2021-2022 series with NU and OU is so important to both sides.

However, the reality is the players have no recollection of any of these games, including their last meeting back in 2010 for the Big 12 championship.

When I look at this series, it's really about Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer. From 1973 to 1988 the two squared off 17 times in 16 years. In 13 of those 17 match-ups, both teams were ranked inside the top 10. Switzer held a 12-5 record over Osborne, including a period from 1973 to 1980 where he won eight out of nine match-ups. Osborne's only win over that era was in 1978, and the Sooners avenged that loss in a rematch game in the Orange Bowl after the Huskers lost to Missouri later in the season.

After Switzer stepped down, the Sooners only beat the Huskers one time from 1989 to 1997.

“I think when Tom and I were coaching Oklahoma and Nebraska were the best programs in the country,” Switzer said during Osborne’s retirement party in Omaha. “We were at the top of the heap. When I left I remember having a conversation with Tom. I was coaching the Cowboys actually and I asked Tom after he was hanging half-hundred on Oklahoma and 60 or 70 points on everybody else.

“I asked him – ‘what the hell has happened?’ He said ‘it’s not the same anymore’ and I said ‘I don’t understand it?’ There’s not the rivalry anymore. He said ‘Barry when you left, the rivalry left.’ He said ‘it’s not the same.’”

2 - Injury questions galore surround the offense heading into Saturday

So much of this game for Nebraska on Saturday will be about what players return to the field on offense.

Wide receivers Oliver Martin, Omar Manning and Zavier Betts have all been out or got hurt vs. Buffalo, as well as tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Volkolek.

You get the sense a good chunk of these five players could be back this week or at least give it a go. To have any chance to keep up with Oklahoma's offense, the Huskers are going to need some of these key weapons back.

We know Scott Frost is not going to show his hand on this at practice. Ultimately, the travel roster will tell us everything we need to know on Saturday when the team takes the field around 10 a.m. for pregame warm-ups.

3 - Nebraska produced four plays bigger than all of last year in one game last week

The big play is back in Nebraska's offense, at least it has been for the last two weeks. In NU's 28-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday the Huskers produced one run and three pass plays that were bigger than all of 2020.

The home run has been a missing element to the Scott Frost offense, and it can cover up some of your flaws and deficiencies when it shows up.

Between Adrian Martinez and Samori Toure, the Huskers have produced some of the more explosive plays we have seen in the Scott Frost era other than what Maurice Washington provided back in 2019.

Now they just need that from one of their running backs, as we have seen just one run of 20 yards or longer from that group on well over 100 carries.