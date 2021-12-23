The 3-2-1: How will Scott Frost piece together his coaching staff?

We discuss how Nebraska head coach Scott Frost plans to piece together his coaching staff and more in today's 3-2-1 column.

1 - Tony Tuioti's departure to Oregon will help puzzle this staff together

Before we knew Tony Tuioti was Oregon-bound, I think all of us wondered how Scott Frost was going to name Bill Busch his special teams coordinator and still have a plan for running backs.

I think now we know, and we also know why there's been a delay on Frost announcing the final move/moves to his coaching staff.

With Tuioti's expected departure to Oregon, things start to puzzle together a lot easier. Mike Dawson could move back to coaching the defensive line, and continue to coach the boundary outside linebacker group as well (four total players on the field). Then defensive coordinator Erik Chinander could continue to coach the field outside linebackers. This paves the way for Busch to be the special teams coordinator and assist on defense where they might need him.

That brings us to the running backs coach. Tuioti's departure could allow Frost to go out and get a running backs coach and still have a plan with special teams and Busch. Before the news on Tuioti, we had no idea how Frost was going to handle the running back spot on his staff. Now, I think we know where all of this is heading.



2 - NU's transfer portal plans at quarterback remain very much in the air

We knew early on Nebraska targeted Fresno State's Jake Haener and LSU's Myles Brennan in the transfer portal at quarterback. Haener chose to stay at Fresno after the unknowns about getting a "two-time transfer" waiver from the NCAA to play right away.

Brennan went back to LSU after head coach Brian Kelly gave him a good indication he could be the starter for the Tigers in 2022.

The next target was USC's Kedon Slovis.. However, just like former Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, Slovis chose to transfer to a school where his girlfriend is also a member of the soccer team. Martinez will play for KSU where his girlfriend Marisa Weichel plays soccer, while Slovis announced he's transferring to Pitt where his long-time girlfriend Kate McKay plays soccer.

By the way College GameDay, there's a story for you in 2022 - The transfer quarterbacks and their soccer girlfriends.

So where will NU turn to now? Names like Texas's Casey Thompson, Florida State's Chubba Purdy and Texas A&M's Zach Calzada all are on the shortlist now.

Classes start on Jan. 18 at NU, so there remains time. This is obviously not a decision you want to rush, and more names could also enter the portal in the coming days/weeks.