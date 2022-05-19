The 3-2-1: How many more pieces will Nebraska add to its 2022 roster?

How many more pieces will Nebraska add to its 2022 roster? We discuss that and more in the 3-2-1 column.

1 - Nebraska is not done transfer shopping for 2022

The addition of Alabama defensive back Kaine Williams gives the Huskers now 13 transfer portal players added to their 2022 roster.

They also hosted Crimson Tide defensive lineman Stephon Wynn last week and await his final decision.

This week HuskerOnline reported that another Power Five transfer portal target has emerged in Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington.

On Tuesday, HOL confirmed on the Red Sea Scrolls that Washington is expected to be in town this weekend as an official visitor.

This one is interesting because wide receiver does not feel like a pressing need. But in many ways, this would replace the departed Zavier Betts, who left the team this spring.

The connection to quarterback Casey Thompson is another angle to follow. One would have to think Thompson will be heavily involved in the visit weekend.

Today that transfer portal addition number is 13, but there's a chance it could be as high as 15 about a week from now.



2 - Dylan Edwards was a nice visit surprise for this weekend

We've known both offensive lineman Cayden Green and wide receiver Jaidyn Doss were going to visit Nebraska for quite some time now.

However, another nice visit surprise emerged this week when Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards announced his plans to visit NU this weekend.

This will be Edwards's third trip to Lincoln since November, as he was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the year in 2021.

Nebraska is recruiting him as more of an all-purpose player that can line up at running back, slot receiver, and return kicks and punts. The primary competition here appears to be Oklahoma and Kansas State.

3 - Newcomers making their way into town

By week's end, nearly all of the newcomers joining the Husker football team that were not here this spring will be in Lincoln.

Summer conditioning workouts start on May 22. We saw kicker Timmy Bleedrode announce his arrival on Wednesday. TCU defensive line transfer Ochaun Mathis, running back Ajay Allen, and others will be in town no later than this weekend.

The only newcomer not expected to be here early is Texas Tech defensive line transfer Devin Drew, who will be finishing up a summer class in June that will allow him to graduate. It's an online class he'll take back home in Kansas City.