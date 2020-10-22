{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 06:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
The 3-2-1: Can this offense be what we think it can be?
Sean Callahan
•
HuskerOnline
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.
We discuss several storylines to watch for Nebraska and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news