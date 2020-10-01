{{ timeAgo('2020-10-01 06:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
The 3-2-1: Adapting to the new way
Sean Callahan
•
HuskerOnline
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.
We are nearly three weeks away now from the start of Big Ten football. We discuss the way of the new world for teams around the league and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news