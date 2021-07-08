The 3-2-1: Assessing the 2022 Husker recruiting class

Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class numbers continue to be a topic on HuskerOnline. We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - The numbers in the 2022 recruiting class have become a big topic

We have never seen a year where Nebraska sits at just seven total commits on July 8.

So many different things have played a factor with the number. First and foremost, as we know, the free COVID year in 2020 has put NU in a position where it essentially has three different freshmen classes. There are 52 players on the current scholarship chart who carry freshman designation from the classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

If you remember back in 2019, Scott Frost and his staff went out of their way to keep players at four games or less to preserve their redshirts. It was a great strategy, but one done well before anyone knew what 2020 would bring.

That has created a roster log jam where Nebraska has been very selective on what commits it takes and when.

There have been multiple guys they have had in over the month of June that they probably could push for commits, but have not at this point due to numbers.

The big thing about this small recruiting class is every miss gets magnified.

When James Monds III picks Indiana or Landon Samson picks South Carolina, those misses are going to be put under a microscope.

So few prospects have the green light to commit to the Big Red because of the limited numbers that the ones who do are going to drum up plenty of discussion.

I said earlier this week on the RSS Chat that this 2022 class feels like a golf game where NU has bogeyed a few holes that should have been pars or even birdies. In order to change the narrative, we need to see the Huskers close on a few more recruits before the start of the 2021 season.

2 - Reading the sellout streak tealeaves

I can only recall one other time where Nebraska unleashed three-game ticket plans to fans. The only reason you do that is because you have season tickets that have not sold.

In past years when all the season tickets sell, mini plans are not an option. In 2021, you can get three-game mini-plans for $195. The only game not in the mini-plan is Ohio State, as the Buckeyes travel as well as anyone in the Big Ten.

It will be interesting to see how many of these $195 mini-plans sell. It also tells me there's some work to do in order to keep the sellout streak alive in 2021.

3 - Martinez inks the first big football NIL

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez inked an NIL deal with Degree Deodorant this week. This is the first national-level deal we've seen with a Nebraska football player, as 13 other student-athletes from around the country also signed with Degree for this campaign.

It's hard to say how much money Martinez will receive with this deal, but these are the type of agreements that could be bring in real money.

We've seen a lot of $50-type NIL deals happening where athletes make sponsored social media posts. What Martinez signed is at a much higher level than that.

After a year, I will be very interested to see the overall landscape of NIL and how much money athletes can make. How many total NCAA athletes will clear six figures? I think a lot of people are curious to see those numbers if they are made available.

