The 3-2-1: A lot can change in a week
A lot can change in a week at a place like Nebraska. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1 - A lot can change in one week
It's amazing how much things can change in one week around the state of Nebraska. After one of the most disappointing blown games in recent memory at Michigan State, the Huskers came back with one of their most complete performances in quite some time vs. Northwestern.
Saturday was a perfect example of just how thin of a line the Huskers walk each week. One week you can suffer an all-time disappointing loss and then follow it up with one of the more complete performances we've seen in years.
It simply comes down to execution and fundamentals. When Nebraska executes at a high level and plays with proper fundamentals they can play with just about anyone in this league.
As we know, things can change just as quickly this week with a bad performance and a loss vs. Michigan.
2 - Frost coached with a "no fear of failure attitude"
We've heard so much about Scott Frost and his motto "no fear of failure."
On Saturday vs. Northwestern, I thought he came at the Wildcats with that attitude. On the opening play, Frost said "we are going to go over the top of a defense that doesn't give up big plays for 70 yards." It wasn't a great throw by Adrian Martinez, but Samori Toure made a play.
Frost started a true freshman at left tackle and a German foreign exchange student who's only played football for four years in the states. The line ended up playing their best game of the season.
Then he made the call to play former walk-on and academic redshirt running back Jaquez Yant in his first extensive action of the season. He looked the best we've seen from an NU running back this year.
This is how Frost needs to continue to coach. No fear of failure. Do not be afraid to push these kinds of buttons in key situations.
3 - Nebraska needs to find more players like Yant
Speaking of Yant, I thought it was fitting Nebraska pounded Northwestern with a player the Wildcats would never have let into their school. This week he'll have another chance to do it against Michigan.
Yant came to NU as an academic redshirt out of Tallahassee. It's a nice way of saying he didn't qualify academically, but was close enough to earn one year at NU to prove himself academically before being cleared to play football.
Highbrow academic institutions like Northwestern and Michigan would never be able to allow someone into their school that didn't meet the initial core NCAA GPA qualifications standards. Nebraska is one of probably just a few Big Ten schools that could take a chance on Yant.
The beauty is Nebraska's infrastructure is different. They have the support to help someone like Yant get his grades in line. He worked hard in the classroom in order to get on the field in 2021 and it's paid off.
NU has to find more guys like this in the future, as Yant probably should be playing for an SEC or ACC school, but nobody wanted to wait out his academic situation.
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
1 - Is Michigan the best team Nebraska has faced this year?
Will Michigan be the best team Nebraska has faced this season? That's really debatable at this point, but I'd still give the edge to Oklahoma.
Even though the Sooners have struggled at times this season, I think they are a more complete team than Michigan. OU has a very good defense with top NFL talent just like Michigan. I also think Spencer Rattler is a better QB than Cade McNamara and the Sooners have comparable talent at running back to the Wolverines.
2 - When will we see Thomas Fidone back on the field?
Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone returned to the practice field on Monday. So when will we see him on the field?
I think Purdue is the logical best-case scenario depending on how he practices. Right now, I cannot see him traveling to Minnesota with the 74-man travel roster limit, but after the trip to Minneapolis, the Huskers will have a bye followed by four games over five weeks. That seems like the ideal stretch to work Fidone in for a few games.
ONE PREDICTION: Under 100 yards rushing for Michigan's backs
Michigan's top two tailbacks are averaging just under 180 yards per game. The Wolverines want to run it right at you. I think this plays to the strength of the Blackshirt defense. Michigan State tried to do the same thing and had zero success.
I predict Michigan's top two running backs will have under 100 yards rushing on Saturday. Rushing yards will most likely be at a premium on both sides.
Sean Callahan can be reached at sean@huskeronline.com and he can be heard each day at 6:45 am and 5:05 pm on Big Red Radio 1110 KFAB in Omaha during the football season. He can also be seen on KETV Channel 7 in Omaha during the fall and each week he appears on NET's Big Red Wrap-Tuesday's at 7 pm.