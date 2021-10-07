The 3-2-1: A lot can change in a week

A lot can change in a week at a place like Nebraska. We discuss that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - A lot can change in one week

It's amazing how much things can change in one week around the state of Nebraska. After one of the most disappointing blown games in recent memory at Michigan State, the Huskers came back with one of their most complete performances in quite some time vs. Northwestern.

Saturday was a perfect example of just how thin of a line the Huskers walk each week. One week you can suffer an all-time disappointing loss and then follow it up with one of the more complete performances we've seen in years.

It simply comes down to execution and fundamentals. When Nebraska executes at a high level and plays with proper fundamentals they can play with just about anyone in this league.

As we know, things can change just as quickly this week with a bad performance and a loss vs. Michigan.

2 - Frost coached with a "no fear of failure attitude"

We've heard so much about Scott Frost and his motto "no fear of failure."

On Saturday vs. Northwestern, I thought he came at the Wildcats with that attitude. On the opening play, Frost said "we are going to go over the top of a defense that doesn't give up big plays for 70 yards." It wasn't a great throw by Adrian Martinez, but Samori Toure made a play.

Frost started a true freshman at left tackle and a German foreign exchange student who's only played football for four years in the states. The line ended up playing their best game of the season.

Then he made the call to play former walk-on and academic redshirt running back Jaquez Yant in his first extensive action of the season. He looked the best we've seen from an NU running back this year.

This is how Frost needs to continue to coach. No fear of failure. Do not be afraid to push these kinds of buttons in key situations.

3 - Nebraska needs to find more players like Yant

Speaking of Yant, I thought it was fitting Nebraska pounded Northwestern with a player the Wildcats would never have let into their school. This week he'll have another chance to do it against Michigan.

Yant came to NU as an academic redshirt out of Tallahassee. It's a nice way of saying he didn't qualify academically, but was close enough to earn one year at NU to prove himself academically before being cleared to play football.

Highbrow academic institutions like Northwestern and Michigan would never be able to allow someone into their school that didn't meet the initial core NCAA GPA qualifications standards. Nebraska is one of probably just a few Big Ten schools that could take a chance on Yant.

The beauty is Nebraska's infrastructure is different. They have the support to help someone like Yant get his grades in line. He worked hard in the classroom in order to get on the field in 2021 and it's paid off.

NU has to find more guys like this in the future, as Yant probably should be playing for an SEC or ACC school, but nobody wanted to wait out his academic situation.