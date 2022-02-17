The 3-2-1: 2023 is shaping up to be the deepest In-State pool in 20 years

We talk about the deep 2023 in-state recruiting class and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

1 - 2023 is shaping up to be the deepest in-state pool in 20 years

As Rivals.com releases their updated 2023 recruiting rankings, I think we are learning right away this is one of the deeper in-state talent pools we have seen in a long time in Nebraska.

There are currently eight players now ranked three stars or higher by Rivals.com. In the history of the Rivals.com database dating back to 2002, there have only been eight three-star prospects in the state of Nebraska one other time - 2004.

In 2008, 2021 and 2022 the state of Nebraska produced seven players ranked three stars or higher. The three-star tag generally is a good indicator of overall Power Five talent in the state.

So you can argue that the 2021, 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles are the best three-year run we have ever seen in the state of Nebraska in terms of available Power Five talent. That also doesn't factor in players at places like Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central, which is considered a part of the Omaha-Metro area.

This has been a special run of talent the state has put out. I think you can attribute it to obvious growth in population, but just better training and development in general. We are seeing more players emerge as sophomores and even freshmen in Nebraska than ever before. That plays a huge part in getting early offers.

Nebraska has currently offered five of the eight three-star or higher prospects in Nebraska for 2023. You can make a case any of the other three that don't have NU offers could eventually get one.

2 - Martinez unloads some more 2022 baggage

It's hard what to make of former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's comments on his Athletes Unfiltered podcast this past week.

Martinez expressed disappointment in his former head coach Scott Frost for disclosing that he had been playing with a broken jaw.

It had long been speculated by many that Martinez was playing through some sort of jaw injury he suffered at Michigan State, but the exact details were never disclosed until during the Ohio State game broadcast by FOX's Gus Johnson.

I think in Frost's shoes, he was trying to defend Martinez to let everyone know how tough he was and what he had been playing through. Clearly, though, it upset Martinez that the extent of his injury was disclosed before his final game in a Husker uniform at Wisconsin.

It is what it is at this point. It's water under the bridge. To me, it doesn't do any good to talk about 2021 anymore. It's over. It will be interesting if Martinez shifts his podcast now on to Kansas State topics, or continues to include some Nebraska content as well.



3 - Big Ten teams are about to cash in even more

Other than the shortened pandemic 2020 season, Big Ten teams have made more money on their media rights deal than any other conference, including the SEC.

Expect that to continue. Sports Business Journal Reported that CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and FOX are all expected to be involved in the next bidding process for the Big Ten's media deal. Never before have we seen all four networks bidding like this for the same conference. Currently, FOX and ESPN/ABC split the deal. The thought today is NBC or CBS could potentially unseat ESPN/ABC and drive up the number.

SBJ reported that multiple industry insiders expect the payout to be more than double what it is now. The current deal is six years and $2.54 billion. SBJ expects the value to go now to over $1 billion per year. I'm most intrigued to see if CBS and NBC can somehow get involved.

To me, if I'm the Big Ten leaving ESPN/ABC altogether makes some sense, considering their strong marriage with the SEC and ACC. There is more to gain, including better TV windows, on another network.