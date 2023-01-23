It was a fast recruitment between Charles and Nebraska since the team offered him just last week. Matt Rhule got a unique perspective on what type of player and person Charles is because of Wager.

Charles joins Smith Flores as the Huskers' second commitment out of Arlington Martin, where both were coached by Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager.

Charles' pledge gives the Huskers three commitments on the day as he joins Texas 2023 TE Ismael Smith Flores and Georgia OL transfer Jacob Hood .

Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles will be a Husker. The 2023 prospect out of Arlington Martin High School committed to Nebraska on Monday.

Nebraska was at his high school on Jan. 17 where they saw Charles play basketball. Charles might not have known it going into the game but that game ended up being very important for his future. After putting up 22 points that included four dunks Nebraska had seen enough. The program offered him a scholarship–his first for football–and set an official visit.

In his first year of playing football Charles caught 23 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns. The Texas native is a three-sport athlete that showed his skills as a triple jumper through his high school career.

The overhaul of the receiver room has been a priority this offseason for Nebraska. The team needed more numbers there but also more variety in the types of players in the room.

“Receiver is a spot we need to build,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said Jan. 6. “We’ve got some good receivers, I just think we need to build the depth there, and the different types of receivers. You don’t want them all to look the same and be the same. You need different body types.”

Charles is the sixth Texan to join the Huskers' 2023 recruiting class. The Lone Star State has been an intense focus for Rhule since taking over as Nebraska coach, and Charles' commitment was the latest example.

Monday's commitments of Charles and Smith Flores puts the Huskers at 25 commitments in the 2023 class, and they are now tied with Colorado for the No. 25-ranked class in the nation. Nebraska remains No. 4 in the Big Ten – well ahead of Iowa and trailing Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.