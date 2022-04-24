Texas Tech DL Devin Drew sees a 'good opportunity' at Nebraska
Nebraska hosted a very important transfer portal target this weekend.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew visited Lincoln this weekend accompanied by his family.
HuskerOnline caught up with Drew on his drive back to Kansas City, where he is originally from.
"It was good," Drew said of the visit this weekend. "I definitely see a good opportunity for me to play there. It would be a good fit for me."
As for position plans, NU laid things out on how they would use the one-for-one transfer if he chose the Huskers.
"They see me as an interior guy," Drew said. "More of a three-technique."
Drew has also taken an official visit to Illinois at this point. He is not sure if he'll take any other visits at this point.
His visit host this weekend was defensive back Marques Buford.
One of the other things Drew appeared to like about this weekend was Lincoln's close proximity to his family in Kansas City.
He mentioned that it would be important for him to be able to have family attend most of his games in Lincoln.
More on Devin Drew from his Texas Tech and IWCC days
The 6-foot-2, 280 pounds Drew logged 907 snaps in 23 games for the Red Raiders the last two seasons according to PFF. Before that, the Kansas City native started his collegiate career out as a walk-on at Iowa Western C.C. in Council Bluffs, where he won a starting job immediately for the powerhouse Reivers.
“He’s a great kid,” Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He’s got a high motor and is extremely coachable. He came here as a walk-on and played linebacker in high school. He worked his way to a starter year one.”
Drew decided to leave Texas Tech after a coaching change this off-season.
PFF graded Drew a 66.7 in 2021 and a 70.1 in 2020. Last season he produced 13 hurries and four QB hits as an interior defensive lineman. This is exactly the type of portal target the Huskers are looking for – a productive one-for-one guy that has logged quality snaps.
In comparison, Ty Robinson saw 458 snaps last year and 327 in 2020, while Casey Rogers had 139 snaps in 2021 and 243 snaps in 2020.
RedRaiderSports.com's Chris Level shared some thoughts on Drew as well. He also serves as Tech's sideline reporter.
“Devin was a steady rotation player in Lubbock and a good teammate," Level said. "Keith Patterson (now the head coach at Abilene Christian) used him all along the defensive line depending on the package and down and distance and he provided some good depth here. He’s a Power 5 player.”