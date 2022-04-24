Texas Tech DL Devin Drew sees a 'good opportunity' at Nebraska

Nebraska hosted a very important transfer portal target this weekend.

Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew visited Lincoln this weekend accompanied by his family.

HuskerOnline caught up with Drew on his drive back to Kansas City, where he is originally from.

"It was good," Drew said of the visit this weekend. "I definitely see a good opportunity for me to play there. It would be a good fit for me."

As for position plans, NU laid things out on how they would use the one-for-one transfer if he chose the Huskers.

"They see me as an interior guy," Drew said. "More of a three-technique."

Drew has also taken an official visit to Illinois at this point. He is not sure if he'll take any other visits at this point.

His visit host this weekend was defensive back Marques Buford.

One of the other things Drew appeared to like about this weekend was Lincoln's close proximity to his family in Kansas City.

He mentioned that it would be important for him to be able to have family attend most of his games in Lincoln.