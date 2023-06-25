Ernest Campbell, at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, is not a huge prospect physically. But the four-star Texas receiver is an electric, dynamic playmaker who brings something just as dangerous to the field:

Track speed.

Campbell, the No. 57-ranked prospect in Texas and the No. 45-ranked receiver nationally in the 2024 class, recently won state championships in both the 100- and 200-meter dash last month – easily blowing away his competition with times of 10.22 seconds and 20.92 seconds, respectively.

Nebraska has added some serious speed to its football team ever since Matt Rhule and Co. took over the program, and that's was at the top of the list of reasons why Campbell was one of 14 official visitors on campus this weekend.

Whether or not he would be able to utilize that as a dual athlete in both football and track was the No. 1 piece of information Campbell was looking to find out when he made the trek up to Lincoln for the first time.