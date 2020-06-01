While it remains to be seen when Nebraska will return to the football field in 2020, it was apparent from the first spring practice that a new team mentality was being hammered home. Toughness. It’s a fairly broad term, especially in the sports world. But it’s something the Huskers feel like they’ve lacked for far too long.

Toughness was the theme of Nebraska's winter conditioning program and will continue to be a focus once the season finally resumes. (Associated Press)

Head coach Scott Frost said preaching the importance of being “tough” was nothing new for his staff or any other program in the country. But the difference, he said, was when that message was being conveyed beyond just the coaches. Frost recalled back to his days as a Husker player in the mid-1990s when NU’s locker room had no shortage of leaders, both vocally and through example. While he stressed that his current team still had a lot of work to do in that regard, he’d already seen notable progress after just one spring practice. "I think coaches need to demand toughness, but it better come out of the locker room or you're not really going to have a tough team,” Frost said. “I was with a couple of my (former NU) teammates this past weekend. Two of the toughest guys on our whole team, and guys like them didn't need anybody from the coaches office to tell them to be tough. “That's just the way that they were. They expected it of themselves and expected it of one another. I think we've been getting better and better at that and I saw more of it out here on the field (on Day 1) than I've seen in a while."