Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Is it the greatest college football slate with visitors all over the country? No. But there are still very intriguing matchups and a lot of elite recruits are hitting the road again. Here are 10 that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney will be watching.

JACKSON CANTWELL - Miami

Will the country boy from Nixa, Mo., who has ran out with his team this year holding a Waffle House flag be intrigued by the glitz and glamor of South Beach? It could be a culture shock for the 2026 five-star offensive tackle, who has Missouri, Alabama and Oregon along with Nebraska in his lead group right now. But Miami could surprise him in a good way. From coach Mario Cristobal to especially position coach Alex Mirabal and then a dominant offensive line, the Hurricanes could move up after this trip.

JARED CURTIS - Auburn

After backing off his commitment to Georgia because he wanted to take visits as an uncommitted prospect, Curtis will be at Auburn this weekend before seeing many other schools throughout November. The 2026 high four-star quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Nashville Christian could basically go anywhere he wants as coach Hugh Freeze is in desperate need of elite QB play. Landing Deuce Knight is a great start; Curtis would be huge as well.

ZELUS HICKS - Tennessee

When Hicks committed to Texas in September, Auburn was the main competitor in his recruitment so it’s interesting that the 2026 four-star safety from Carrollton, Ga., is heading to Tennessee this weekend. The relationships and the development that he sees with the Longhorns definitely has him locked in for now but the Vols and many others are still working on flipping him.

CHASE LOFTIN - Nebraska

Florida State has suffered some major blows to its recruiting class as the Seminoles have slogged to a shocking 1-7 this season and three key receivers have all de-committed. Now Loftin, who has pledged his loyalty to FSU since his June commitment, will be at Nebraska this weekend. The Huskers continue to work on the four-star tight end from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South and Nebraska definitely has an opening here since FSU is so far away and struggling so mightily.

JERAMIAH MCCLOUD - Florida State

There remains a significant amount of pressure on McCloud to flip his commitment from Florida with Georgia seemingly the biggest contender to land his pledge but now the four-star defensive tackle from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County will be at Florida State this weekend. The Bulldogs remain the biggest player to get McCloud – especially since Georgia has been so dominant – but Florida is trying to hold on and Florida State will try to impress this weekend.

KELTEN MICKELL - South Carolina

Another massive defensive lineman visiting South Carolina this weekend in what should be an electric environment for the Texas A&M matchup, as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the 2025 class will be in Columbia. Georgia, Houston and some others are chasing the Ellisville (Miss.) Jones College standout but the Gamecocks could push for the lead after this weekend.

CEDERIAN MORGAN - Clemson

Over the years, Clemson has loved long, outside receivers that could go over the top of smaller cornerbacks and stretch the field. Morgan fits that description perfectly. If Alabama or Auburn cannot keep the 2026 four-star receiver from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell home then Clemson could be an intriguing destination. It could be tough to beat Auburn since Morgan lives less than an hour away, however.

NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG - Michigan

It cannot be understated how important it is to keep getting the five-star linebacker back on campus and so Owusu-Boateng being in Ann Arbor this weekend is huge in his recruitment. Ohio State, Florida and USC are others to watch for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but the Wolverines and Notre Dame seem to be battling it out for him.

JAELEN WATERS - Miami

Waters was committed to Florida State early on, now he’s committed to Florida and the 2026 four-star cornerback from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood will be back at Miami this weekend. Could Waters complete the holy trinity of Florida programs and end up with the Hurricanes? This recruitment could get particularly interesting depending on the future of Gators coach Billy Napier as Florida has been playing better recently but has a brutal stretch ahead.

MATT ZOLLERS - Penn State