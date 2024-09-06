Jordan Young

1. CALEB CUNNINGHAM - Alabama

Caleb Cunningham (Photo by Rion Young)

The high four-star receiver committed to Alabama in July but the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County standout visited Ole Miss last weekend and the Rebels are trying to flip him. So is Mississippi State, Auburn and others. The Crimson Tide did a great job of landing his commitment this summer before Cunningham saw coach Kalen DeBoer coach a game in Tuscaloosa and it’s big to get him back on campus this weekend but other SEC foes are working hard, too.

2. JAELEN WATERS - Miami

After a monthlong commitment to Florida State, Waters backed off that pledge and a month later committed to Florida. But everyone saw Miami torch the Gators last weekend and now the 2026 four-star cornerback from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood will be in South Florida this weekend for Miami’s home opener. The Hurricanes are working to flip Waters as well and more momentum could be gained after this visit.

3. JAVIAN OSBORNE - Michigan

There are plenty of other schools involved early with one of the best 2026 Texas running backs – Florida State, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas A&M – but Michigan has been the one to watch and now he’s going to be in Ann Arbor this weekend. It’s a double-dip situation since the Forney, Texas, standout will also get to see the Longhorns but the environment inside Michigan Stadium should be great.

4. RECARDER KITCHEN - Michigan

There is a decent chance that Kitchen could be the top 2027 prospect in the state of Michigan but the Wolverines have not offered yet. That might change this weekend since the 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end is great off the edge and is also an impressive tight end to showcase his athleticism. Most major programs should get in the mix with Kitchen over time and being in that game-day environment in Ann Arbor this weekend could give the Wolverines an early leg up.

5. JORDAN YOUNG - NC State

Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and NC State are the main frontrunners in Young’s recruitment but there has been some word that the Wolfpack could have an edge at this point. It’s just tough to say because the four-star safety from Monroe, N.C., doesn’t talk much about his recruitment. His visits will be key and this weekend he’ll take in a major contest for NC State when Tennessee comes to town.

6. DAWSON MERRITT - Nebraska

When Merritt committed to Alabama in June, Nebraska was the other serious contender in his recruitment and this weekend he’ll be in Lincoln when the Huskers host Colorado. It doesn’t sound like there is anything concerning around his pledge to the Crimson Tide but the four-star linebacker from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley wants another look at the Huskers and it should be an unreal environment this weekend.

7. MICHAEL TERRY - Nebraska

Maybe this recruitment is too far gone and Texas is going to land the four-star receiver from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights. The Longhorns are definitely high on the list. But Terry keeps coming back to Nebraska, keeps showing interest and he absolutely loves the coaching staff there. Getting back to campus – and seeing that environment this weekend – could turn the tide but it could still be a long shot.

8. JACKSON CANTWELL - Nebraska

Nebraska, Missouri and a host of SEC schools are the most involved with Cantwell, whose mother is originally from Crete, Neb. There is definite interest in the Huskers but it still feels very early in terms of him making a decision. The 2026 five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Mo., is going to be patient, thorough and measured when making his choice since he has NFL left tackle written all over him. Still, getting to Lincoln, getting around the coaches more and seeing that game-day atmosphere could go a long way.

9. Ryder Lyons - USC

The 2026 five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., was at USC’s season opener in Las Vegas when the Trojans beat LSU and now he’ll be at the Coliseum on Saturday night when Utah State comes to town. USC has been the frontrunner for a while, his brother plays on the team and the academic and athletic mix there really stand out. It would be a surprise if USC doesn’t land his commitment at some point and this weekend could reinforce it.

10. Jerome Myles - USC