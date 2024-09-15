PHOTOS: Nebraska beats Northern Iowa, moves to 3-0 as Top 25 matchup looms

Check out some of the best action shots from Memorial Stadium in our photo gallery below.

Nebraska football cruised past Northern Iowa in a 34-3 win on Saturday night in Lincoln.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska