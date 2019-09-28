Nebraska started its massive recruiting weekend off with a bang as they picked up a commitment Teddy Prochazka. The 6-foot-9, 285-pound offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media prior to NU's game against Ohio State. Prochazka picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Arizona State, Michigan, Northwestern, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and had interest from several other programs such as Notre Dame, LSU, andFlorida State. Prochazka becomes the second known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Prochazka means for the Huskers.

1. Every year there are a few in-state recruits that Nebraska just can't afford to lose. Teddy Prochazka was one of those guys for the 2021 class. Landing the top 2021 prospect in the state at this stage in the process is a huge deal for NU, especially one that already had several nice offers to his name and was only garnering more and more attention. 2. You have to tip you hat to the Nebraska staff for wrapping Prochazka up so early. Scott Frost, Barrett Ruud, Greg Austin and the rest of the staff made Prochazka a major priority, but it still looked as if he was going to take his time with his recruitment. Whatever they did to get him in the boat so early was a major deal as he will now be someone that can help recruit other big recruits to join him going forward. 3. Not only was Prochazka a key in-state target, but as an offensive tackle he also plays a major position of need in every recruiting class. For whatever reason it seemed as if the Huskers struggled to recruit big-time offensive tackle for so long. However, Scott Frost and his staff have suddenly been able to string together a few classes where they're getting some elite talent at the position.



4. The first thing Prochazka has that you immediately notice is insane size. He is a legit 6-foot-9, 285-pounds. While that size is rare, the more extraordinary thing is just how athletic he is at that size. 5. Prochazka has the length and bend that coaches covet at the offensive tackle position. He's an imposing figure that moves very, very well. As he's become stronger and stronger you've started to see him develop a nice punch and has become a very good pass and run blocker. 6. I love the fact that Prochazka shows the ability to pull on film. He is very comfortable operating in space and he runs very well for his size. With the offense that Frost runs and the tempo at which he wishes to run it having big athletic linemen that can run, pull, block and get down the field is a huge asset. 7. Prochazka has a mean streak in him. He's a competitive kid that enjoys dominating on the field which is one thing that offensive line coach Greg Austin is always looking for. Prochazka also comes from a winning program and is a very smart kid. He's every bit the part of a top 50 player in the country and it wouldn't surprise me to see him continue to climb up the ranks in the future.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/1/2019 - RJ Sorensen - DE - 6-foot-4, 245 - Wellington, FL - 3 Stars 2. 9/28/2019 - Teddy Prochazka - OT - 6-foot-9, 285 - Elkhorn, NE - 4 Stars



9. 2021 Commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?