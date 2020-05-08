TE Rollins playing planned June official visit to Nebraska up in the air
Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins is feeling fortunate right now. He and his family are doing well during the pandemic, and he has found ways to stay active and will actually start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news