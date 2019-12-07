TE Rollins checks out Lincoln again
Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep junior tight end AJ Rollins was in Lincoln this past weekend to see Nebraska play Iowa. This was the second time this season that Rollins had made it to a game and both ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news