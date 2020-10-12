HuskerOnline - TE Carnie realizes childhood dream by committing to the Huskers

Like most kids in the state of Nebraska, tight end James Carnie grew up dreaming to one day play for the Huskers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Firth (Neb.) Norris prospect had those dreams officially come true on Monday as he announced his decision to commit to the Big Red over Iowa and Kansas State among others. While his announcement came today, Carnie says he has privately been committed since the night he first received his offer from NU a little over a week ago. “It’s been a week since (my commitment) was official. I pretty much didn’t get off the phone without being committed," Carnie said about how his commitment to the Huskers happened. "Well, I guess I kind of lied, Coach Frost offered me and we talked and before he got off the phone with me he told me to call him back if I wanted to be a Husker. "So when I got off the phone with him I talked with my family a little bit and I called him back about 30 minutes later and told him I wanted to be a Husker. So I guess I did get off the phone the first time not being committed, but I called him back real shortly."

2021 Firth (Neb.) Norris tight end James Carnie announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday. (Nate Clouse)

Carnie's final three schools were Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State. The talented tight end had over 20 total offers to his name by the time he announced his decision publicly. The last offer came from the school he eventually committed to which he said was a mixture of happiness, relief and some frustration. "The Nebraska offer was obviously the one I always wanted to get, obviously," Carnie said. "They definitely took their time with offering me which was a little frustrating, but also made me feel very excited when it finally happened. "I mean, I don't know what would have happened if I had never tweeted out that I was announcing my decision on October 12 and kind of setting a deadline. I'm not sure if that forced their hand a little, but I couldn't be happier with being a Husker. Especially since this is something that has been a dream of mine since I can remember."