TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis details why he chose Nebraska over Texas

TCU defensive end transfer Ochaun Mathis did not take his decision on what school to transfer to lightly and treated it as a "business trip" when he visited both Nebraska and Texas, his top two schools.

Mathis joined HuskerOnline's Sean Callahan for a one-on-one interview on Husker Chat Live after the defensive end committed to Nebraska on Saturday. He detailed why he chose Nebraska over Texas and the major factors in his decision in his first interview of the portal process.

The Texas native had a list of reasons why he will be wearing red next season but one theme emerged: the fan base.

“Coming to Lincoln, it was more of a business trip," he said. "Coming out, it was a little bit of uncertainty of knowing what is actually out there besides corn but it just set the high bar for me whenever I came up. I was more than welcome, just the genuinity of the people who are surrounding that area, were showing so much love to me and my family, and, of course, the recruiting staff also showed their love and compassion."

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound end said while he was walking through the academic area, he said a group of people setting up the red balloons that Husker fans release after the first touchdown.

"There were like senior citizens all over the place just helping out and just seeing that also just brought it to light how dedicated the people around Lincoln are," he said. "Walking through there, they cheered me on and stuff like that. It made me feel really good inside.”

The top defensive end in the transfer portal said he also paid attention to what and how many Husker fans were commenting on his social media posts.

It also helped that his mother, sister, brother and best friend all loved Nebraska.

In fact, that was the first time Mathis's family rode on an airplane. He said he was grateful to be able to experience that with them and was able to do that for them.

“They all enjoyed it, they had nothing but good things to say about it, and they treated us like the VIP guests of the whole thing it was really good to have all the eyes on me and my family, and they enjoyed the attention," he said. "Coming back to the Texas area, they had nothing but great things to say and they just reminisced on it for the next few weeks going on to the Texas visit.”

Another big factor in Mathis's decision was meeting several former Husker football players including Jason Peter, Rich Glover and Trev Alberts, Nebraska's athletic director.

"Just having insight on coming to Nebraska itself, they weren't too pushy," Mathis said of the former players. "They weren't doing the recruiting just putting in my face, like the normal recruitment of a normal high schooler. It was more of a business approach and they treated everything like a profession. That's what I liked the most about it.”

When he met Alberts, the former linebacker pointed out the names etched into Memorial Stadium including Alberts's. Mathis said he was surprised when Alberts told him to come to Nebraska and break his sac record.

"He laid it out for me and he told me, man to man, that I'm going to change the game and I'm going to come in there and be a true impact on the team and he wants me to beat his sac record," he said. "That's one thing that sat with me on the plane ride back.”