TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis will visit Nebraska for the spring game

One of the top pass rushers in the transfer portal will visit Nebraska next week for the Red-White spring game.

TCU's Ochaun Matthis announced on Wednesday that he will be visiting Lincoln on an official visit for the Red-White spring game. Earlier this spring he announced the Huskers, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and Texas has his final five schools.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pound Mathis was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in both 2020 and 2021. He lead the Big 12 in 2020 with nine sacks over 10 games, to go along with 14 tackles for loss.

In 2021, had four sacks and seven tackles for loss. He's played in 38 total games for the Horned Frogs, compiling 15.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 135 total tackles.

Mathis has two years of eligibility remaining, as he redshirted in 2018, playing in just four games.

Finding a pass rusher from the portal remains a big need for Nebraska, and it's clear Mathis has been the top guy on their board for quite some time.