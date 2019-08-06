“I’m all ready to play right now to be honest. Then I didn't play spring, so this really my first rodeo back on the field since the Iowa game, so I feel good. I'm anxious and ready to play.”

“Yes, it humbled me a lot,” Tannor said about his experience playing as a true freshman. “It showed that I needed work. You got to keep on working. I played, but that wasn't the real me. I was just dipping my foot in the water a little bit. Now I’m on all go's, so no breaks.

The young pass rusher played a lot of football as a true freshman last year appearing in all 12 games. However, he says that he was not fully himself out of the field just yet and after missing spring football with a shoulder injury he’s itching to go this fall.

Just ask sophomore outside linebacker Caleb Tannor . The Georgia native has just begun his second fall camp and he’ll be the first to tell you that he’s a completely different player now than he was a year ago.

A big part of Tannor’s transformation from where he was a year ago has occurred in the weight room with head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval and his crew. Tannor said he lifted weights in high school, but nowhere near what they do at Nebraska. After playing at under 200-pounds last season, he has since added a lot of lean mass to his frame.

“I mean, I lifted weights [in high school], but it wasn't like it was my main focus like it is here,” Tannor said. “We've got to lift weights. I lift weights on my own. Duval, he’s going to work me, so it's a lot, but I had to deal with it. That's what I had learned last summer, so now I'm used to it at this point.

“I done put on like 20 pounds since I been here. Straight muscle. I’m at 218 right now.”

Tannor says his new size and strength has done wonders for his game compared to where it was a year ago.

“It makes the game way better, way easier” Tannor said about his newfound strength. “You out there doing this weight, [Duval’s] putting all this weight on your back, and you’re out there. You should be out there messing those tight ends up if you put all that weight on your back. All them workouts we do, it transfers over to the field.

“I think I got faster, stronger, way smarter in the game now. I understand the defense way better, I'm able to make plays that, I don't know, it's hard to explain, but even when a play is not there to be made I’m in [position].”

With the added weight, strength and knowledge of the playbook has come a huge confidence boost which just might be what he needed.

“My confidence on a different level right now,” Tannor said. “I ain't going to lie. It is. A way different level.”



