Nebraska landed its fourth verbal commitment for the Class of 2020 on Sunday from Tamon Lynum. The 6-foot-2, 177-pound cornerback out of Orlando (Fla.) Evans committed to the Huskers on Sunday during his official visit for the Big Red BBQ weekend. He picked NU over offers from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland, East Carolina and South Florida among others. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Lynum means for Nebraska.

2020 Orlando (Fla.) Evans cornerback Tamon Lynum committed to Nebraska on Sunday. (Nate Clouse)

1. The commitment of Lynum ends a long recruiting drought for Nebraska as the cornerback is the first addition to NU's 2020 class since Rivals100 offensive tackle Turner Corcoran announced for the Huskers back on April 13. 2. Not only does Lynum's decision end a commitment dry spell for the Huskers' 2020 class, but he also becomes the first Florida native to commit to NU since Scott Frost's first recruiting class in 2018. Nebraska did not sign any Floridians in its 2019 class which came as a big surprise. 3. Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher came across Lynum during the spring evaluation process and wasted no time in offering once he saw the Orlando Evans H.S. product in person. The talented defensive back fits the mold of what Fisher has targeted lately measuring in at 6-foot-2, 177-pounds at a Rivals Camp earlier this spring. He's a big, long-armed athlete which Fisher really likes.



4. Lynum is a fluid athlete, especially given his height. He brings a lot of versatility to the secondary as he's someone that could very well project as a corner, nickle or safety in Nebraska's defense. 5. In addition to being a big, athletic defensive back, Lynum shows good cover skills uses his length to his advantage creating breakups and causing turnovers. He's a physical kid that isn't afraid to make a tackle or lay a hit on someone. His brand of play fits what the Huskers like out of its defensive backs. 6. Lynum is not ranked right now, but he's the type of Florida prospect that flies under the radar then all of a sudden blows up with a ton of Power 5 attention. Nebraska liked him so much that they wanted to get him on campus as an official visitor as soon as possible in hopes of securing a commitment from him early. You have to tip your hat to the coaching staff for doing just that. 7. I believe we'll look back at this recruiting class in the coming months and will be able to point to Lynum's commitment as being the first domino to fall before several other commitments happened.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 7/26/2018 - Logan Smothers - QB - 6-foot-1, 180 - Athens, Ala. - 4 Stars 2. 4/3/2019 - Zavier Betts - WR - 6-foot-3, 190 - Bellevue, Neb. - 4 Stars 3. 4/13/2019 - Turner Corcoran - OT - 6-foot-6, 270 - Lawrence, Kan. - 4 Stars 4. 6/23/2019 - Tamon Lynum - CB - 6-foot-2, 177 - Orlando, Fla. - NR

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?