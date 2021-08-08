Talented 2023 OT has Nebraska in his top list of schools

It was big news for recruits when Nebraska opened their practice to the public back on April 17th. Four-star, 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green , from Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, was one of the recruits that were in attendance that night. After that visit to Nebraska for the open practice, Green has been busy with other visits and getting ready for his junior season.;

"The summer went well," Green said. "I got a chance to go visit quite a few schools. I went to Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame, Iowa and LSU. I was very busy.

"I’m not sure where I’ll be this fall, but we are going to make our rounds whenever we can and when my little brother's games allow."

The summer included trying to improve as well for Green. There was a weakness that he identified and he wanted to be better for his junior year.

"I have been working on my pass sets. That was a weakness for me last season, so I’ve been working on it and staying square on my sets and not openings too early. That’s what I wanted to be better at this fall."