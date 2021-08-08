Talented 2023 OT has Nebraska in his top list of schools
It was big news for recruits when Nebraska opened their practice to the public back on April 17th. Four-star, 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green, from Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, was one of the recruits that were in attendance that night. After that visit to Nebraska for the open practice, Green has been busy with other visits and getting ready for his junior season.;
"The summer went well," Green said. "I got a chance to go visit quite a few schools. I went to Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame, Iowa and LSU. I was very busy.
"I’m not sure where I’ll be this fall, but we are going to make our rounds whenever we can and when my little brother's games allow."
The summer included trying to improve as well for Green. There was a weakness that he identified and he wanted to be better for his junior year.
"I have been working on my pass sets. That was a weakness for me last season, so I’ve been working on it and staying square on my sets and not openings too early. That’s what I wanted to be better at this fall."
Nebraska would have hoped to get Green back on campus for one of the many events and opportunities since that open practice. The good news is that the Huskers made Green's recent top 10 school list.
"I didn’t get up there this summer, but I will try to get up there for a game. They are in my top schools list."
Green said there were a combination of things that went into what all of those schools had in common to him to make it onto his top 10 list.
"The schools that made my list are schools that I have been in contact with the most, schools that I have visited and schools whose staffs I am a big fan of."