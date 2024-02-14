Matt Rhule made his second lengthy appearance in the last week on Tuesday night, stepping up to the microphone for an appearance with Greg Sharpe on Huskers Radio Network.

After having not met with Rhule for media availability in what feels like years (in reality, it hasn't even been two full months since his Dec. 20 National Signing Day presser), the Husker head man has now gone for nearly an hour across his two combined media appearances and provided us with some valuable information.

Rhule's radio interview was highlighted by him expressing his thoughts on Tony White as a head coaching candidate. You can read that here.

Here are three more key takeaways from Rhule's radio hit – including how Marcus Satterfield initially discovered Glenn Thomas, why the spring game is kicking off at 11 a.m. and his admiration for how Jordy Bahl has handled the news of a devastating season-ending injury.