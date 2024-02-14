Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is just like the rest of us: Eager and antsy to get the show back on the road and the engine back up and running.

The Husker head man spoke last Wednesday during the late signing period for nearly 40 minutes, and last night he hopped on the 1s and 2s with Huskers Radio Network host Greg Sharpe for about 20 minutes to unload some thoughts on an array of topics.

The one that stood out the most? His thoughts on Tony White and the defensive coordinator's candidacy as a head coach. Perhaps it will turn into a blessing in disguise that White didn't land a head coaching job at San Diego State or UCLA this offseason.