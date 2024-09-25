Many of the players inside the walls of the Nebraska football program, especially those on the Huskers' defense, left Memorial Stadium feeling embarrassed on Friday night.

At best, they walked away from yet another one-score loss and yet another loss in a ranked matchup feeling a sour taste in their mouths – or bad feelings in other areas, both physical and mental.

The Huskers, though, got an extra day of rest and another day to prepare as they get a shot to correct things on Saturday. As they get geared up for their first road trip of the year – they'll be taking their show to West Laffy for a 12 p.m. ET opening kick at Ross-Ade Stadium – a group of Nebraska players met with the media on Tuesday to talk further about last week's OT loss to Illinois, look ahead to their Week 5 matchup with Purdue and more.

Here are Inside Nebraska's three biggest takeaways.