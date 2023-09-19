Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football program are working through some critical situations as the Huskers gear up for Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Rhule dropped some bombshell injury news on Monday, and then Huskers offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White had pressers on Tuesday afternoon.

Several Husker players were also available for media interviews on Tuesday. Below are three of our biggest takeaways from a defense-heavy day as Jack linebacker MJ Sherman, defensive end Jimari Butler, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and linebacker John Bullock (in addition to receiver Billy Kemp) all took center stage.

>> Quick Hits: Marcus Satterfield

>> Quick Hits: Tony White

