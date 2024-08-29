Glenn Thomas has seen his Nebraska football players practice every day over the last month, and his overarching assessment is similar in some ways to his evaluation of Dylan Raiola’s first four weeks of fall ball.

“I think we're headed in the right direction,” Thomas said of the progress Nebraska’s offense has made as a whole. “There's not an end product, per se, but just the continual process of getting better each day. We have ups and downs, just like everybody. But I think those are learning opportunities, and I appreciate their humble approach to it – to be coached, to be critiqued, try to improve on that and then, as we talk about in the meeting room, try to apply it onto the field.

The biggest chunk of Thomas' appearance Wednesday night on Huskers Radio Network came when he gave his thoughts on Raiola and the rest of the guys in their QB room.

Thomas, though, is pulling double duty as the team’s QBs coach and co-offensive coordinator alongside Marcus Satterfield. So, Thomas has had eyes and evaluations on all of the offensive positions, not just the signal callers.

Here are the highlights from what he said about three of Nebraska’s position groups: