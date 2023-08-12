Walking up to the Memorial Stadium gates on Saturday morning, the loud echoes of artificial, pumped-in crowd noise from the latest Nebraska football practice were floating up from the turf at Tom Osborne Field.

We're almost there. The most popular reality TV show in the state – Husker football – is almost back for its newest season premiere. With 19 days remaining until that air date, head coach Matt Rhule met with the media shortly after the team wrapped up its 12th practice of fall camp – which featured a lengthy scrimmage inside the stadium.

Just like Rhule's press conference last Saturday, today was another one loaded with a personnel update on receiver Zavier Betts and Rhule sharing his strongest opinions yet about the NCAA's pending decision on tight end Arik Gilbert.

He also shared some extensive thoughts on the "question marks" at receiver, the team's first fully live scrimmage of fall camp and plenty more. Here are the key takeaways from Rhule's time at the podium:

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for $99.95/year or $9.95/month to read this story, all of our FALL CAMP COVERAGE and get access to our INSIDER'S BOARD

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––