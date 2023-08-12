Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Ever since signing tight end Arik Gilbert during the winter transfer portal period, Nebraska football coach MattRhule has steadily increased the level of opinion he has given us when commenting on the status of the former superstar recruit.
The former LSU and Georgia player is still awaiting word on the NCAA’s decision on his eligibility for the 2023 season and whether or not to grant him a waiver as a second-time transfer. This waiting game continues to play out in the aftermath of this week’s news that a pair of higher-profile transfers – North Carolina WR Tez Walker and Florida State DT Darrell Jackson – were both denied waivers as second-time transfers.
On Saturday, Rhule took it up a big notch by giving the strongest opinion he has shared yet when commenting on Gilbert’s situation.