Only 13 days remain until the Nebraska football season kicks off in Minneapolis and the debut of the Huskers’ new 3-3-5 defense under coordinator Tony White.

That defense will rely largely on the back end with the team’s pieces at secondary. That’s the group that took center stage on Friday with defensive backs DeShon Singleton, Quinton Newsome and Omar Brown available for interviews after the Huskers’ 17th fall camp practice.

Here are the key takeaways from the players’ time at the mic:

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for $99.95/year or $9.95/month to read this story, all of our FALL CAMP COVERAGE and get access to our INSIDER'S BOARD

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––