The Huskers are looking to flush the Colorado loss, – and their 0-2 start – and flip to the next page as they welcome Northern Illinois on Saturday for the first Nebraska football home game of the year.

Following Matt Rhule’s extensive Game Week press conference on Monday, a group of six Husker players met with the media on Tuesday afternoon – including linebacker Mikai Gbayor and true freshman defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt making their first media appearances of the fall, plus running back Gabe Ervin Jr., tight end Thomas Fidone, offensive lineman Ben Scott and safety/rover Isaac Gifford.

Here are three key takeaways from their time at the mic:



