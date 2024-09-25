Nebraska football is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers head to Purdue for an 11 a.m. CT tilt on Saturday.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese take a look back at the loss to Illinois before jumping into a mid-week look at Purdue. They also give their biggest takeaways from the Huskers’ latest Tuesday media availability which was headlined by defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula, who will be making his first career start in place of injured Turner Corcoran (hamstring) at left tackle.

