News
football

Analysis: Tony White looks to fix defense, Gunnar Gottula gets first start

Isaac Gifford and Nebraska football look to bounce back this week against Purdue
Isaac Gifford and Nebraska football look to bounce back this week against Purdue (Graphic: Jansen Coburn)
Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Inside Nebraska staff

Nebraska football is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers head to Purdue for an 11 a.m. CT tilt on Saturday.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese take a look back at the loss to Illinois before jumping into a mid-week look at Purdue. They also give their biggest takeaways from the Huskers’ latest Tuesday media availability which was headlined by defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula, who will be making his first career start in place of injured Turner Corcoran (hamstring) at left tackle.

Watch their video breakdown in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version of their analysis on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

