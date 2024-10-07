Syncere Safeeullah no longer with Nebraska football program

Redshirt freshman cornerback Syncere Safeeullah is no longer with the Nebraska football program, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

A source said Safeeullah had been removed from the online roster nearly a month ago.

A long and wiry corner at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Safeeullah redshirted his true freshman season in 2023 and never appeared in a game. He didn't see any snaps through six games in 2024 either.

Safeeullah was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class out of IMG Academy in Florida. He's a native of Nashville, Tennessee.