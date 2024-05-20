Any, and just about every, time that you go to a Matt Rhule press conference, you are guaranteed of at least two things: 1) The Nebraska football coach is going to dive into some long-winded but detail-filled answers to the media’s questions. 2) He’s going to have his right-hand (wo)man never more than 20 feet away from him.

Dr. Susan Elza, the Nebraska football chief of staff, has been on Rhule’s staff for nearly a year and a half, having been hired roughly 16 months ago in January 2023. Pretty much since the very first day she got to campus, Elza has attended every one of Rhule’s press conferences as a member of the “audience” and has been there for many of the player pressers, too.

Earlier this month, though, the tables were turned (literally), and Elza was the one in front of the mics – rather than behind them.