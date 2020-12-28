Senior Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll announced on Monday he will not be back at NU for a sixth year of eligibility in 2021.

The Colorado native became the third known Husker senior to opt-out of their extra NCAA granted year, joining offensive linemen Boe Wilson and Brenden Jaimes.

Both Stoll and Jaimes have announced their intentions to pursue the NFL draft, while Wilson has officially entered the transfer portal.

The Colorado native played in 43 career games at NU, making 25 consecutive starts from 2018 to 2020 at tight end.

Stoll injured himself in the Ohio State game but was able to return for the Huskers' final six games of 2020 to finish with seven catches for 89 yards this season.

He finished his Nebraska career with 61 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.