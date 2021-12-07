Stenger preparing to play QB and defense at Nebraska
Nebraska commitment Gage Stenger was able to take his official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound athlete had a chance to find out more details around the football program and get his parents some necessarily information about being a student-athlete for the Huskers.
“This weekend was about talking more in-depth about the things that they have at Nebraska,” Stenger said. “Conversations from coach Duval with the strength staff to the sports science and more about the academic stuff that my parents needed to hear.”
When we caught up with Stenger following his flip on his Kansas State commitment to Nebraska there was a chance he could be looked at to play quarterback. Now, with Adrian Martinez in the portal, there is even more talk about playing offense at Nebraska.
“I am in a good situation. From talking to coach Frost before I left, they could kind of see my playing at safety, middle linebacker, nickel and possibly even come in and play quarterback.”
Stenger couldn't be more excited by the options and Nebraska looking for ways to get him on the field early to help the team.
“I know on the defensive side of the ball I would have multiple options,” Stenger said. “And at quarterback I will continue to work out with both Bronson Marsh and Ryker Fyfe through the winter and the spring.
“When I get to Nebraska, coach Frost said maybe he and I would work out a couple of times to see if I do have a shot to play quarterback. I am going to continue to prepare to play defense, too.”
Stenger is playing a winter sport his senior year, but nothing in the spring. He will train with his quarterback coaches and also do speed training to prepare for coming to Lincoln in June.
“I am playing basketball this winter. We have a really good basketball program that does lifting two to three days a week for basketball. I can maintain and even gain strength through the season.
“I will not be running track in the spring. I will be working out down in Lincoln with coach Christopher Slatt. He’s training JoJo Domann for the combine right now. It’s more strength and speed training.”