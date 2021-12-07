Stenger preparing to play QB and defense at Nebraska

Nebraska commitment Gage Stenger was able to take his official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound athlete had a chance to find out more details around the football program and get his parents some necessarily information about being a student-athlete for the Huskers.

“This weekend was about talking more in-depth about the things that they have at Nebraska,” Stenger said. “Conversations from coach Duval with the strength staff to the sports science and more about the academic stuff that my parents needed to hear.” When we caught up with Stenger following his flip on his Kansas State commitment to Nebraska there was a chance he could be looked at to play quarterback. Now, with Adrian Martinez in the portal, there is even more talk about playing offense at Nebraska. “I am in a good situation. From talking to coach Frost before I left, they could kind of see my playing at safety, middle linebacker, nickel and possibly even come in and play quarterback.”

2022 Nebraska commit ATH Gage Stenger (Drew Galloway/KSO)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZ29vZCBsaWZl8J+MveKdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRGRBWVN6Yzg0UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RkQVlTemM4NFI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2FnZSBTdGVuZ2VyIChAU3RlbmdlckdhZ2UpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RlbmdlckdhZ2Uvc3RhdHVz LzE0NjgwMjQ1MjM3MjMzNjIzMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK