Stegner staying home; flips commitment K-State to Nebraska

Nebraska is putting together the final pieces though adding a critical one with former Kansas State commitment Gage Stenger from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South. Stenger is the ninth known commitment for Nebraska in this year's class.

Nebraska is adding the top player from the top-rated high school team in the state to their 2022 class. Stenger has been a Kansas State commitment since June 26th flipped on his commitment to the Wildcats shortly after receiving the offer from Nebraska.

Stegner is likely being brought into the recruiting class as a defensive athlete and will possibly play linebacker. Stegner will join linebacker commits Ernest Hausmann of Columbus and Jake Appleget from Lincoln Southeast in the class.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Stenger plays both offense and defense for Millard South. Through seven games he is 55-for-80 on passing attempts for 1,095 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has another 507 yards rushing with 10 more touchdowns. Stenger has 10 total tackles on defense.