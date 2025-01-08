Nebraska lands Alabama OT transfer Elijah Pritchett

Elijah Pritchett, an Alabama offensive tackle transfer, has committed to Nebraska football. (Graphic: Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska football entered the offseason needing a veteran instant-impact addition at right tackle following the departure of longtime starter Bryce Benhart. It appears the Huskers have found what they were looking for with former Alabama offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett. Pritchett, a 6-foot-6 and 327-pounder, committed to Nebraska from the transfer portal on Wednesday, per reports.

Pritchett spent the past three seasons at Alabama and will come to Nebraska with two seasons of eligibility remaining. In 2024, Pritchett played in all 12 games with 10 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle, which came in the season-opener against Western Kentucky. After the Crimson Tide's win at Wisconsin, Pritchett, who started at right tackle, was named one of the Outland's Players of the Week. In 2023 as a redshirt freshman, Pritchett played in all 14 games on special teams while earning backup snaps at right tackle. Pritchett is a former 5-star recruit and ranked No. 22 overall in the 2022 class out of Columbus (Ga.) Carver. Pritchett isn't expected to be the only offensive tackle who visited Nebraska this week. It was reported New Mexico State transfer Shiyazh Pete planned to visit Lincoln as well. The 6-8, 320-pound Pete started 30 games at left tackle for the Aggies the past three seasons and was a 2023 first-team All-Conference USA selection. — Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer

Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Elijah Pritchett

A large, mauling offensive tackle with overwhelming size and length at 6-6, 327 pounds with over 34-inch arms, Pritchett moves well for his size, both laterally and climbing to the second level of the defense. Has very little bad weight on his frame. Packs a lot of power in his hands, can fend off defenders with just his punch at times. Shows flashes of dominance when he’s engaged on defenders as a run blocker, driving them out of the play. Plays with good leverage and pad level for his size, but consistency can improve. Can, at times, lower his head and lose his eyes, affecting his balance. For the most part, he does play with a steady base and balance. As a pass blocker, he struggled in 2024, allowing 31 pressures and six sacks per Pro Football Focus. His struggles largely came because of inconsistent play. When his base, hand usage and eyes are steady, he can hold up against the best pass rushers in the country, but he struggled to stay consistent. At times, he both oversets and undersets, losing his balance and his control of the defender in front of him. He can be overly patient in getting hands on pass rushers, allowing quicker ends to get the edge on him. His 2024 struggles largely came against quick, explosive edge rushers that have an arsenal of pass rush moves. Game still moves ‘fast’ for him at times in pass protection, issues arise when he’s forced to redirect and/or react to a string of moves. Overall, has the ceiling of a dominant tackle that can hold his own against most anybody he’ll face in college football, but consistency is a major issue in his game at this point from technique to execution. Even with his inconsistencies in pass protection, he’s a mauler in the run game and has untapped upside that will be difficult to leave him off the field. Could play either tackle spot, has largely played right tackle in college but played left tackle in high school, could potentially benefit from a move inside to guard as well. - Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst

NEBRASKA 2024-25 TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (15)* Position + Player Former Team QB Marcos Davila Purdue WR Hardley Gilmore IV Kentucky WR Nyziah Hunter California WR Dane Key Kentucky OT Elijah Pritchett Alabama DL Jaylen George East Tennessee State (FCS) DL Gabe Moore Mississippi State DE Williams Nwaneri MIssouri EDGE Dasan McCullough Oklahoma LB Marques Watson-Trent Georgia Southern DB Jamir Conn Southern Illinois (FCS) DB Andrew Marshall Idaho (FCS) DB Justyn Rhett Georgia P Jack McCallister Washington LS Kevin Gallic New Hampshire (FCS) *Not included in the Huskers' 15 total additions:

Nebraska DL Keona Davis entered the portal but withdrew and returned to Nebraska.

NEBRASKA 2024-25 TRANSFER PORTAL DEPARTURES (30) Position + Player New Team QB Daniel Kaelin Virginia RB Dante Dowdell Kentucky RB Gabe Ervin Jr. Kansas State WR Malachi Coleman Minnesota WR Jaylen Lloyd Oklahoma State TE Nate Boerkircher Texas A&M DL Vincent Jackson UConn DL Kai Wallin Oregon State DE Jimari Butler LSU DE James Williams Florida State EDGE Princewill Umanmielen Ole Miss LB Mikai Gbayor Missouri LB Stefon Thompson Florida State –––––––––– –––––––––– WR Dae'vonn Hall – WR Isaiah McMorris – WR Isaiah Neyor – OL Jacob Hood – DL AJ Rollins – DL Brodie Tagaloa – LB Ismael Smith Flores – CB Dwight Bootle II – DB Koby Bretz – DB Syncere Safeeullah – –––––––––– –––––––––– Walk-on departures:

RB Ryker Evans (Nebraska-Kearney) OL Xander Ruggeroli DL Leslie Black LB Noah Bustard LB Gage Wager DB Mason Jones DB Cooper Wilson



