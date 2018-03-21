Once Nebraska’s spring practices officially get into full swing next week, all eyes are going to be on the quarterbacks.

For new quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, he’ll have a very particular list of traits he’ll be looking for as the Huskers being their search for a new starting signal-caller.

It’s no secret that quarterback is the most important position for any offense, but when it comes to head coach Scott Frost’s high-powered system, much of the responsibilities fall under center for helping the scheme reach its full potential.

That’s why Frost, Verduzco, and offensive coordinator Troy Walters are going to be as critical on NU’s quarterbacks this offseason as any position on the roster.

“For us, one of the fundamental differences is we play fast,” Verduzco said. “(The quarterback) has to be able to process a lot of information in a quick amount of time. He has to be, what we call it, a quick blinker.

“On every play, he's making a decision, whether it's in the run game or it's in the pass game, which is different in a lot of offenses. In terms of how we do things, upfront, in terms of blocking place, it's pretty unique.

“It's a little bit different than most offenses. The position that I coach, those guys have to be effective and efficient. They have to be ready to go. Not unlike any other position, really, but the sense of responsibility is certain. Certainly, this is tremendous.”